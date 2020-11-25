68% of people in the UAE prefer to work in the office
In a recent study conducted by , the company emphasises that COVID-19 has fundamentally altered expectations of employers, reshaping the future of work. “Workers will look for new roles that enable flexible work schedules and work from home options, and companies will need to adapt to attract the best talent. Comparatively, whilst over half of students have been attending some form of schooling online, full-time remote learning is not seen as a beneficial long-term solution to education, not only having a negative impact on pupils, but is also at the detriment of caregivers’ own careers and mental wellbeing,” reported .
“The global workforce is settling into the work-from-home normal; most are desiring more flexibility once offices reopen. Returning to the office will be largely dependent on the widespread distribution of a trusted vaccine. Until then, parents and caregivers will have to find ways to cope with increased responsibility for dependents learning at home. The Index provides an accurate snapshot into consumers’ lives, allowing us to construct data-driven strategies for businesses as they continue to evolve and prepare for 2021,” commented Teresa Barreira, CMO of Publicis Sapient.
