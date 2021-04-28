brand
Money 20/20 Europe

Sep 21 - Sep 23 | Amsterdam

About Event

Money20/20 was founded in 2012 by Payments and Fintech veterans from Google, TSYS and Citi. They broke the stereotypes anchored in snoozefest business conferences, and designed an unparalleled experience built for the industry, by the industry.

We’re proud to be the premier show on the industry calendar where C-level executives, renowned speakers, innovators and disruptors from across the world drive change in the future of money. In Amsterdam we facilitate 3 remarkable days of the right conversations, the right connections and the right discoveries which enable individuals and organisations of all sizes to achieve their goals and grow

