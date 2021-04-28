brand
Edition:
#Technology#Procurement

Innovation In Digitalisation and Technology

May 25 - May 27 | Online

About Event

As we continue to work through volatility, digitialisation has emerged as the biggest growth catalyst throughout the past year. The need to fast-track the agility of emerging technologies to anticipate and adapt supply has become increasingly greater for businesses.  

Join IN:IN to discover how procurement can better leverage data and technology to improve resilience, efficiency and sustainability goals. Solution providers are able to attend as an event sponsor. 

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

