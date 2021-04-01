KPMG, Oracle partner in push to help Saudi digital transform

KPMG and Oracle have partnered to accelerate adoption of cloud-based emerging technologies in Saudi Arabia.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, supporting the growth of the country’s digital economy, this collaboration – KPMG’s Insights Centre and Oracle Innovation Hub in Riyadh – will give organisations across the Kingdom's private and public sector the chance to fully explore the impact of cloud-led digital transformation across their business.

Fahad Al Turief, VP and Country Leader for Oracle Saudi Arabia explains that adoption of emerging technology was already on the rise in Saudi Arabia with companies realising that they could achieve higher ROI, explore new avenues of growth, drive innovation, deliver new services, save costs and ensure robust cyber security with the cloud.

And the pandemic has further accelerated this push to digital transformation. A recent report by KPMG, the CEO Outlook, revealed that due to the pandemic, digital transformation has become a pressing necessity rather than a long-term aspiration, as it accelerating digital strategy would help countries and businesses alleviate the impact of economic crisis.

Customised approach to cloud-based technologies

This collaboration will offer organisations in Saudi Arabia access to KPMG’s expertise in helping companies kickstart a culture of innovation using service design and latest cloud led technologies from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure including AI, IoT and Machine Learning to initiate customised digital transformation for specific goals.

“There are several trends pushing business across all industries toward the cloud technology in Saudi Arabia” and for many organisations, “the current way of doing business might not deliver the agility to grow or provide the platform or flexibility to compete”,” states Al-Turief. “Our collaboration with KPMG will further support the digital transformation efforts of Saudi organisations as they explore newer ways of supporting customers, deliver vital citizen services and ensure business continuity.”

KPMG and Oracle Saudi Arabia executives will also organize joint seminars, virtual events and sessions with global experts to highlight best practices, discuss case studies and offer guidance on digital transformation initiatives.

Oracle expanding presence across Middle East

In 2019, Oracle opened a first of its kind innovation hub in Riyadh dedicated to the implementation of emerging technologies in Saudi Arabia, and over the past few years, the Oracle Innovation Hub has initiated numerous mentorship and training programmes, expert workshops with the Kingdom’s leading public and private sector entities to help them explore the true impact of digital technologies for the success of their organisation.

With the rapid adoption of Oracle Cloud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, Oracle is planning a second Cloud Region in Saudi Arabia (the first is in Jeddah) and second one in UAE (the first is in Dubai). This represent Oracle’s commitment to the Gulf region, a part of the world that’s been underserved by other cloud vendors. Oracle is the first public cloud vendor with a Cloud Region in Saudi Arabia.



