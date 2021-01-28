Europe welcomes first-ever e-health digital ecosystem

With digital innovation and data becoming increasingly essential in the healthcare sector, four leading European firms providing expertise in science, technology, insurance and telecommunications have joined forces on a European joint venture that aims to harness digital technology to improve health services for all.

France puts focus on global digital health

Linked to the PariSante Campus initiative announced by French President Macron, this multi-discplinary project announced by Europe-headquartered industry leaders Capgemini, Generali, Sanofi and Orange is set to create Europe’s first

e-health digital ecosystem. And with it, to strengthen France’s position on the global digital health stage.

With the belief that France, and more broadly Europe, can be among the leading global players in digital healthcare innovation, Paul Hudson, CEO of global biopharmaceutical company Sanofi, says the aim of the joint venture is a shared ambition to “bring together all the players, including startups, [to] collectively invest in the future of healthcare for the benefit of patients” and subsequently to position France “at the heart of European innovation in this strategic field”.

Capitalise on startup innovation

With an initial investment of €24 million and launch dates of June and December for the virtual platform and physical space (Paris), respectively, the project will capitalise on the innovation of startups to develop and implement digital solutions that improve the quality, security, accessibility and productivity of healthcare.

According to Stephane Richard, CEO of Orange, “by creating a multidisciplinary ecosystem bringing together major European groups and startups, we are providing ourselves with the means to accelerate the development of solutions for the benefit of both patients and caregivers”.

As a global leader in digital technology, Capgemini believes that one of its major responsibilities for future generations is to put technology at the service of health. “[We] believe that digital technology will provide a tremendous boost [and] we have the ambition to quickly achieve concrete results.” states Capgemini Group’s CEO Aiman Ezzat.

The joint venture will focus on key themes for one or two years at a time and may revolve around a technology, a pathology, a patient population or be related to a public health topic.

Pooling expertise in digital and data

The alliance of the four founding members brings together a wealth of shared technologies, expertise, innovation and data from France and across Europe.

While Sanofi is known for transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions worldwide, Capgemini, a global leader in digital transformation and technology, providing strategies and solutions in the evolving world of cloud, data, AI and platforms.

As a historic player in the healthcare market, insurer Generali brings to the table decades-long data that can be made available to startups to fuel their search for solutions, states Laurent Granier, CEO, Generali France.

“Our motivation as an insurer and assistance provider is to participate in an innovative and powerful ecosystem that will help model the healthcare solutions of the future and to work on new technologies and innovation services for patients.”

Digital platform and physical space

The online platform is centred around an institute whose main mission is to bring together experts, institutions, schools, universities and hospitals around issues concerning the use of data and digital tools in the healthcare sector. Also, it will serve as an entry point for interactions between the partners and startups.

The physical platform, located in the heart of Paris, will feature a creative laboratory, including a Fab Lab, Data Lab and Living Lab, where patients and healthcare professionals can develop, test, adjust and assess solutions.