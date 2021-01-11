Emirates NBD: contactless identity verification on mobile

In an announcement made by Emirates NBD the company has become the first in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region to allow new customers have their identity documents verified using contactless NFC technology when using their mobile banking app to open an account.

“As a front-runner in digital banking innovation, Emirates NBD continues to leverage technology to deliver superior customer experiences. Our mobile account opening service is being increasingly used by customers to open a new account instantly from their smartphones and this new verification solution ensures a more secure and robust process,” commented Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management.

In using NFC technology, Emirates NBD’s TruID solution reads information from embedded chips in the identity documents to extract data to automatically fill digital account applications.

Developed as part of its collaboration with VisionLabs and Smart Engines, solutions such as these have enabled Emirates NBD to continue to offer seamless banking services to its customers despite COVID-29 restrictions due to its digitalisation, innovation and advanced digital infrastructure.

“I am proud that VisionLabs has become a part of the bank’s technology stack and would like to thank Emirates NBD team for their efforts in creating this next generation banking solution with us. I am sure that the positive experience with our KYC solution will enable further expansion of services based on biometrics in the bank for its customers and employees,” added Anton Nazarkin, International Development Director at VisionLabs B.V.

“Entering the Middle East market with Emirates NBD is an important milestone for us and I thank them for their trust in us. Not only were we able to support and fine tune data extraction for region-specific ID types, we have also developed a technology for Arabic character recognition in the process,” concluded Nikita Arlazarov, Chief Financial Officer at Smart Engines.

For more information on business topics in Europe, Middle East and Africa please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief EMEA.