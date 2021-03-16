Capgemini to help UK police force realise digital vision

Global leader in business digital transformation, Capgemini, has announced its selection as strategic IT infrastructure services provider for the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), the UK’s largest police service and one of the largest public sector organisations in the UK.

Capgemini will provide the MPS with a flexible and agile service that aims to offer an improved user experience for its more than 44,000 frontline officers and staff and improve its digital interaction with citizens. The contract was signed between Capgemini and London’s Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC).

Selected as the MET’s infrastructure patner based on the strong capabilities the company demonstrated throughout the competitive bidding process, Capgemini is set to deliver critical infrastructure services over the next five years.

According to the Metropolitan Police’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Angus McCallum, Capgemini is being brought on board to “help us continue to develop the next stage in our journey towards Met’s digital policing vision”.

Capgemini will leverage its Automation Delivery Center and deep hybrid cloud expertise to support MPS’s ultimate vision “to be the most trusted police force in the world”, says Nive Bhagat, CEO of Cloud Infrastructure Services at Capgemini.