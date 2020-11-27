Sustainability: the heart of IMDC’s data center operations

Starting their respective careers in the data center industry in 2005 and 1990, Eric Boonstra , VP and GM in Western Europe and Alex Sharp , Global Head of Data Center Design and Construction collectively have 45 years of experience in the industry. The two have worked for the likes of Siemens, ABN AMRO, SpendLab, EvoSwitch, Wates, Mace and CBRE.

Joining Iron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC) in 2019, Sharp identifies the company as “a leading provider of data center and colocation services. We have a global portfolio which includes hyperscale ready facilities, strategic-edge facilities and underground data centers, which are fully powered by 100% renewable energy.”

Being sustainable is a fundamental element of IMDC’s strategy: “we try to make sure that everything that we do is as renewable and as sustainable as possible,” comments Sharp. “We believe that we are one of the most sustainable colocation providers in the world, which is really important to us and at the same time makes us stand out from the competition,” adds Boonstra, who joined IMDC in 2018.

While most organisations have an interest in minimising their impact on the environment, Sharp reflects that, in his career, no company has been more considerate of its impact on the environment than IMDC. “Sustainability at Iron Mountain Data Centers is not optional,” he says. “It's not an aspiration, it's an absolute requirement. Our CEO Bill Meaney is absolutely passionate about renewable energy, and energy optimisation processes. He aggressively drives us to try and find new solutions, look at different fuel technologies for instance and push the envelope in terms of doing things that other organisations haven't done yet, if we think it's the right thing to do in order to be sustainable.”

IMDC’s approach when it comes to sustainability is to lead rather than follow; the company is keen on trying new solutions that will increase its sustainability efforts. “Sustainability is at the forefront of everything that we do, and our customers are aware of that. We look at designing the most efficient data centers that minimise the consumption of electrical energy,” says Boonstra.