Sterling Bank puts HEART into Nigeria’s banking sector

With the majority of its arrows pointing refreshingly upwards, Nigeria’s Sterling Bank had a strong 2020 with key metrics showing deposits up 17.4 percent, and both EPS and Profit After Tax recording 15 percent growth.

After talking online to Olayinka Oni, who doubles up as Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer, it’s not hard to see why the figures are heading in the right direction. He barely pauses with my questions, demonstrating a clear knowledge not only of every facet of the business but perhaps more crucially in these uncertain times, where the fully mobile, cloud-based bank is heading. Previously he was CTO at Microsoft Nigeria, who is now one of Sterling’s key partners.

Underpinning Sterling’s commercial foundations is a simple acronym, HEART, enabling all managers and employees to keep a firm eye on its five key sectors – Healthcare; Education; Agriculture; Renewables and Transportation – and beneath these are eight pivotal secondary markets (Manufacturing, Real Estate, Wholesale & Trading, Power, Public Sector, Mining, Oil and gas, and telecoms).

Nigeria is one of those markets that demands constant focus, with its bustling 200-million population, and 22 million living in the business heartbeat, Lagos, alone; as a consumer-focused bank, Sterling is central to Nigerians’ business and leisure activities.

“When I joined in 2016, it was clear that we needed to find a different way to compete, so we pivoted our strategy to three areas – digital, agility and specialisation. We decided to concentrate on five core growth sectors, that also have a social impact from an outlook standpoint. We always seek to enrich lives.”

We skip through each of the five. He proudly says the bank has made “significant progress” with all of them. While he highlights achievements – such as with blockchain technology that allows commodities trading and tap-and-ride contactless cards – he doesn’t gloss over the challenges, be it COVID, fake drugs or inadequacies in power supplies.