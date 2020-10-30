SIU: harnessing innovative technology to combat corruption

Joining the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in 2018, Tumelo Zwane has been the Chief Information Officer for two years.

“The special investigating unit is responsible for investigating acts of corruption, ensuring that public funds are not misused and instill discipline so that everyone is accountable and accounts for how they procure, tender and award contracts, to service providers,” explains Zwane.

“The difference between us and other agencies within the department, we are the only ones that are responsible for recovering the funds that are misused, or misappropriated by government officials. We go as far as instituting litigations and civil proceedings via a special tribunal solely put together to deal with SIU investigations.”

Late last year, Zwane began crafting a digital strategy for the SIU which looked at three pillars to Stabilise, Optimise and Digitise its current environment by upgrading its network.

The Stabilisation phase of the strategy has been done “This stage of the digital strategy we have already done,” comments Zwane, “we have upgraded our network to higher bandwidth, moving to a more stable network and refreshed our end user devices and data centre infrastructure. We have also ensured that we've got some of the necessary tools to conduct faster and better data analytics, cybersecurity and forensic analysis operations. All these different tools will help with our investigations and improve our turnaround times. We have also been looking at how we can ensure business continuity via the right platforms and technology to allow our investigators to work from anywhere at any time - this is the first pillar.” This is achieved through establishing strategic partnerships with IT industry players

SIU’s second digital strategy pillar looks at how both its value chain and current applications can be optimised. “We've been in a process of enhancing our current systems as well as enhancing our tools and the way we do work to ensure that we achieve the results faster and quicker,” says Zwane.