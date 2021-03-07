SAP SEE: Guiding governments through digital transformation

Digital transformation in the private sector has taken on new urgency. Amid COVID-19, businesses were quick to adopt new technology and automation systems to forge a path through economic downturn and place themselves on strong footing to compete in the post-pandemic landscape - one that will look very different compared to just 18 months ago.

But in South East Europe, commercial organisations are now charting a near vertical trajectory in adapting to digital processes. In the words of Josephin Galla, Managing Director for SAP South East Europe, the region has “grown up”. The notion that it is the “little brother or sister” in Europe is not only outdated, but misinformed. “We are very strong, particularly in the public sector and consumer products industries,” she says. “My heart is with South East Europe because I can see the dedication and open mindset of the people here. Serbia is set to be labelled the next Silicon Valley anytime now.”

SAP SEE has been guiding businesses through rapid change for many years. Galla says “the world is actually opening up because of the shut down”, and businesses across the territory have responded. This means a more global approach to procurement, rather than previously when domestic or local efforts were the priority. “We also see the human element of the entire business value chain has been given more weight, so it becomes more relevant to have an actual employee experience. We talk a lot about customer experience, and yes, that will remain important. But the impact of this pandemic is so big that employers have to take responsibility, and therefore employee experience has become equally important.”

Predrag Cirkovic, Managing Director, SAP West Balkans, drills down into the localised perspective. “South East Europe is a very diversified region,” he explains. “In the West Balkans, it is clear companies are trying to adopt to a new reality by making efforts to digitize their businesses, work remotely as much as possible, and going online with their sales and marketing. In this market environment, we act as an “economic enabler”, helping the commercial sector to go digital and to go online through our products and our platforms for back office, online sales, web commerce and online marketing.”

The fulcrum of this private sector shift across the territory is the public sector, and it is here that SAP SEE is focusing its expertise. “Governments have the same goal as us: to help commercial companies adapt and grow while facing, let’s call it, a new reality with new challenges,” Cirkovic says. “The public sector is a key business focus for our investment in the West Balkans, and we have become a trusted advisor.”

Twelve months since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, however, it is clear that governments are lagging behind. COVID-19 exposed weaknesses in their fundamental operations. Fiscal consolidation, tax administration modernisation, and citizen engagement are all essential functions that are under-developed compared to their counterparts in Western Europe, Cirkovic points out: “The government sector is still using old systems which, though still functional, are sometimes 15 to 20 years old. But this is the opportunity.”