SAP – moving forward with people and partnerships

Future proofing is a core strategic mission for SAP. As the market for robust ERP evolves toward cloud and hybrid technologies, and challenger software providers bring new ideas into the field, it is critical for the figureheads to deliver meaningful transformation both in their product offerings and from within.

Nicole Berg is Vice President & Head of Spend and Workforce IT Solutions at SAP (including SAP Concur, SAP Ariba, SAP SuccessFactors & SAP Fieldglass). Her involvement in the company goes back 14 years, during which time she has held various specialist and management positions. She is known as a valued leadership personality, involving the ability to build, develop and grow teams into autonomous, self-developing and award-winning organizational units across all board areas.

Real value

“I think sometimes we tend to forget about the real values,” she says. “We can look at the stock and how the markets react, but it’s not just about earnings. We have the possibility to really make an impact as a company along the X+O Strategy, because at the end we want to make the world run better. That’s our vision, so we need to do everything we can with regards to our software products, our values and our people.”

That last piece is critical to Berg’s role, and the Covid-19 pandemic has tested SAP’s approach to human capital, a test she thinks the company has passed with flying colours.

“We’ve walked the path before, and that’s why we were ready when the crisis hit us.”