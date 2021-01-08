SAP: the jazz of digital transformation

Apart from the partner ecosystem, “SAP also has a strong internal ecosystem of various teams coming together in the jazz orchestra – from technology foresight to startup scouting,” as Fay explains. “SAP’s Innovation Center Network is working with visionary startups leveraging SAP’s business cloud platform, one data model and technologies to build products and support customers on their transformations. Another team has expertise in the context of sustainability and developed an Impact Lab for Sustainability – a format to apply horizon-thinking of environmental, human, economic and social factors into customer organisation, and identify sweet spots for new business opportunities and co-innovation. More and more we are opening up internal formats for our customers, like the SAP One Billion Lives program, which empowers social entrepreneurship with SAP products, services and networks. All those elements are crucial to ensure customers are leveraging the latest knowledge and achievements. “

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has naturally affected SAP, just as it has its customers. Consequently, SAP is offering solutions and services to help out. “One of many examples is called the business operation self-healing service,” says Fay. “It’s a comprehensive out-of-the-box AI platform to support automation in the business operations. In other words, if allows fast deployment of various use cases from restoring unplanned outages to interactive sales order issues resolution.” Spahn points out that while the natural instinct in such challenging times is to cut innovation budgets and focus on what is necessary to survive, this can be self-defeating. “Reducing the innovation budget in the long term can have a major impact on competitive capabilities in the future. After all, it’s the digital maturity level of a company that is a good indicator of the level of resilience to coping with these situations.”

The team emphasises that the key benefits of the digital transformations SAP enables are not just monetary. Sustainability is of ever-increasing importance in the business world, and the efficiencies digital transformation unlocks go a long way to helping out. “Big companies like SAP quite clearly have a full sustainability strategy, but the question is how to reach out to the midsized and older companies,” says Friedrich. “They also need to look into what sustainability actually is and how they could set up their enterprise to achieve it. That’s why we’re setting up a framework for sustainability called ‘the sustainable enterprise’. That answers the questions of how a company can use digital technologies to operate in a more efficient, and more sustainable manner.”

Nagarro ES

“Nagarro ES is an SAP full service provider, meaning we implement, and consult our customers on SAP software. We're also part of a global company which focuses on technology not only with regards to SAP, but beyond,” says Julia Rettig, Director Marketing at Nagarro ES. The company’s expertise when it comes to SAP products is one of its USPs, as Rettig explains. “As a company in Germany, we have local SAP experts within a global organisation, and our mission is to drive the intelligent enterprise. That involves a focus on SAP and enterprise resource planning to build an enterprise architecture that works for the company involved.”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated efforts towards digitalisation, specifically cloud solutions, as Manuel Sedlak, Teamlead SAP Cloud Services, explains. “We’re seeing the companies we work with jump into digitalisation. Almost every customer we've worked with in the last year has thought about whether it’s now time to jump to S4/HANA, and whether that should be an on-premise or cloud solution.” Nagarro had first hand experience of the efficacy of S4/HANA cloud, and the flexibility it offers, having used it for the past four years. “We were one the first customers in the world to use S/4HANA cloud. That’s why we decided to bring this to market, and with this approach, we were able to find new customers with whom to discuss the cloud success story.”

Nagarro works closely with its customers and SAP as part of a triangular relationship to get the best out of its SAP implementations. Sedlak gives as an example its work with a customer. “We were asked to be the implementation partner, but having a relationship between ourselves, the customer and SAP is really important for the overall success of the project.” That triangular relationship is reinforced by quick responses should a problem arise. “We identified a problem with a sales order that couldn’t be deleted from within the system,” says Sedlak. ”We raised a ticket and I was in direct contact with the customer success manager on SAP’s side. Within half an hour, we were able to find a solution, so it took just 30 minutes from reporting that incident to having a resolution from SAP.”

The extent of the relationship between SAP and Nagarro has meant the two can exchange ideas. “As a partner, it's really great to have a tight connection with SAP,” says Sedlak. “We are currently discussing some products with SAP which are coming next year. We are talking about a new configuration platform, for instance, that is in development and will potentially go live from the beginning of 2021.”

Rettig sees Nagarro’s full service, independent approach as standing it in good stead for the future. “Customers want to participate in all the latest technologies, but they need to do the homework. That’s where we come in, because we not only have the cloud perspective, but also do on premises projects. For us as a partner, it's important to consult our customers with an open mind. We don't want to push them into a corner where they don't belong. That's why we’ll continue to take a holistic view with our customers.”