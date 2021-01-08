Notting Hill Genesis: A thriving digital transformation

In the longer term he sees an opportunity to create revenue from technology. But for now, an immediate benefit for customers has been opening new channels of communication. "They can now contact us 24 hours a day and they can digitally see the same information about themselves as our staff, because both are using the same system. Just as if they were going on to Amazon to buy a product, they can also raise a complaint, or request a repair at any time of the day, and it's all recorded centrally."

Rajiv says the COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst for their digital journey this year. Staff had already been provided with laptops and a digital interface - WorkWise - so they were able to start working remotely almost instantly. NHG also used serverless, low-code technology to create a new app that connected to a database and provided dashboards to key stakeholders in the business, automated messages to teams, and emails with information such as which staff were off-sick. It also helped to identify employees who were happy to step in, where needed, if there was a staff shortage in critical services.

"This was one of the things that completely changed the minds of people in terms of what the possibilities are. Because we couldn't work from offices all the paper-based systems presented a challenge, for instance invoices that would have previously been printed. Some of the manual systems we automated very quickly and were able to digitally track colleague workloads, for example in HR, to make sure that it was streamlined and evenly distributed. All these things were implemented very quickly; people were very keen to use the technology."

An exciting future

Rajiv believes that we are entering the most exciting period since the internet was developed. "A huge shift is going to happen, and COVID is definitely a factor in this," he says.

"One of the biggest things is probably 5G, and it will probably take about five years to roll out because it requires a lot more infrastructure than 4G, just because of the frequency bands it covers. This will be an enabler for other complementary technologies around devices taking information, in other words IoT.

"This is currently maturing, as the cost of these devices is falling quite rapidly. You can then create a virtual world, which is a replica of the physical world, where you'll be able to visualise a whole building or even a city. This will help us to make better decisions, both individually but also connecting to machines to make autonomous decisions and acting on them, both locally and centrally. If, for instance, a lift stops working somewhere, that information can be passed to our system and the system could automatically send out a repair job to a supplier, who can then repair it."

"It could also detect things that humans can't detect, like water pressure reducing gradually over a long period of time, which could be an indication of something that's gone wrong like a leak, or a generator losing power. Then we can intervene much earlier and treat the problem."

Rajiv says that these uses of artificial intelligence create a better experience for customers, but are also more cost effective for the housing association. It's also become far more accessible thanks to pay-as-you-go cloud platforms.

"This sort of automation will ramp up," he says, "because citizen developers and software developers can all use those ‘human literate’ technologies to be more efficient. Things have moved from buildings to the private cloud, then to the public cloud by using one of the core providers like Azure, Google and AWS. In the future it will be spread out between different cloud providers but controllable from any one of them."