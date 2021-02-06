MTN Liberia accelerates mobile payments and digital transformation

The disruption from the global pandemic has yielded some unexpected benefits for Lonestar Cell/ MTN. The Monrovia-based telco has capitalized on the growth in digital to strengthen its mobile payment services. In contrast, customers, either through working from home or consuming more data, have become more digitally savvy – which complements the company's core vision to empower and provide everyone with the benefits of a modern, connected life. Therefore, we continue to evolve our technology and IT landscape to enable true innovations that provide business value to align with our goal to become a FinTech and digital player.

"The good thing about COVID-19 is it has accelerated adoption," said CIO Titi Fakuade. "There are so many things we do now that pre-COVID we wouldn't have engaged in – such as virtual conferences, meetings which require providing people with data and internet services wherever they may be. With the rise in Work From Home (WFH), people can work effectively while adopting these tools.

"Mobile Money services have been a huge focus for us, and we have been able to implement 'push and pull' strategies. Consumers have warmly received it, and the banks were relieved as it freed up their spaces, and they avoided handling cash."

Mobile Money marks the latest phase in an ongoing commitment to improving the customer journey – and again, COVID indirectly helped facilitate demand. "There was a need to ensure that customers who couldn't visit the service centers should be able to perform some services themselves through self service options and use of our digital customer service channels. Combined with COVID-19 social distancing requirements, we became even more customer-focused and improved their experience with Lonestar Cell MTN."

While mobile payments were in place before the pandemic, banking services, such as international remittances, have been enhanced. "For Mobile Money, we're looking at breaking new barriers, having third party developers onboarded through an open API within the next six to 12 months," she said.

Other developments included a new instant messaging app 'Ayoba', powered by MTN that allows people to chat with anyone regardless of whether they have the app or not. The App allows people to enter discussions without worrying about data – invaluable for fostering communication during lockdown – and access exclusive offers and discounts. Leveraging digital channels through social media has also helped grow the brand's profile.