Inter Cars: Digital Transformation in the automotive industry

“When designing our new e-catalogue we conducted research in order to optimise the user experience by designing the processes in the application to be more streamlined and intuitive. With this new platform we have been able to increase our service quality by releasing time for our sales operators to serve those who really need assistance, as well as providing a streamlined method and self service capabilities. We have also been able to increase transparency for the vehicle owner – by improving the spare parts identification process workshops can provide a more transparent quote.”

To successfully achieve its B2B program launches Kovachev explains that, for the first time in its history, the company decided to build a solution on top of a readymade platform in house from scratch.

“To develop the solution, we ran a tender where we invited all the industry leading e-commerce service providers in the world to participate. In the end we selected tools, platforms and software houses to modify the platform according to our needs. After the proof of concept phase, we selected SAP Hybrid together with the Polish software houses, e-point. Our colleagues from Microsoft came on at a later stage where the platform was already in nine markets in central and Eastern Europe. We selected their cloud hosting solution, which we already used for our previous version of our B2B commerce catalogue. Using these solutions we are focusing our customisation efforts into the areas where we have a competitive advantage, therefore strategic alliances and partnerships with players in that industry are a significant enabler for our digital transformation.”

Considering the future use of technology in the automotive industry, Kovachev is keen to see an increase in the use of augmented reality. “From one perspective, the complexity of repairs is increasing continuously, and I believe guided repairs with the support of augmented reality would be a very interesting usage case of the technology. For example, if a mechanic in a given workshop is receiving a repair for a car that he doesn't have experience with, in our B2B e-commerce catalog this person could read how to perform the repair. However, I believe the use of augmented reality could bring this information directly to the mechanic while looking at the vehicle, pinpointing exactly what needs to be done. This would be a very interesting use case of this technology in our industry. Additionally, a topic that is really inspiring me personally is the shared economy. I believe this is something that we as society have to address in order to move forward because of all the environmental and sustainability challenges that we're facing.”

As an engineer, Kovachev strongly believes in technology, “for me, it is the driver of progress in our society over the last decades. However, technology has to be wisely used.”

Reflecting on the current impact of COVID-19, Kovachev says “the situation has touched all industries. Luckily for us, the mobility industry is considered fundamental so that our society can operate. As a result, many of our businesses have remained open and while some of our clients have closed due to government regulations, many have also remained open in order to sustain this mobility. In recent months we have seen an increase in personal transportation compared to using public transport which has had a positive effect on the spare parts industry. However, in the long term, we can see that investments in new vehicles are going to stagnate and therefore from my perspective vehicle manufacturers are going to face challenges when it comes to aging car parts that are not going to be renewed with the same rhythm that it was a few months ago.”

When it comes to technology, “I can speak of my private experience. Prior to COVID-19, I flew from Sofia to Warsaw at least once a month. However, due to the situation over the last three months, this was not the case. We still continue to do business and we still continue to collaborate, thanks to video conferences and collaboration platforms offered by the software companies. Still for me, human interaction will be needed and therefore, personal mobility needs to be preserved.”

Towards the end of 2019, Kovachev explains that Inter Cars’ warehouses were quite full, “which helped us to make it through the disrupted period for supply chains with minimal interruptions.” In addition, “due the fact that we operate in 18 markets it is helping us to balance between the impact of COVID-19 in different markets.”