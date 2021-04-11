Innovation in the NHS through Covid-19 and beyond

Daniel Hallen, Regional Head of Digital Technology, Digital Urgent & Emergency Care Lead (North West), has one of the most complex jobs in UK healthcare. As the NHS faces huge demand under unprecedented conditions, Hallen has overseen the development of a capsule digital-first strategy covering the North West of England, which the NHS is now rolling out nationally.

Working with an interconnected team linking neighbouring regions in the North West, the system provides a conduit for a major digital transformation programme, tailored to differing local needs.

Each area presents different challenges for the same systems – what’s appropriate in low-density rural Cumbria won't work in high demand city centre hospitals with specialist wards in Manchester or Liverpool.

Hallen says he's proud of the legacy the North West has in terms of digital advances. Recently they launched the 111-First service, which aims to cut down A&E visits by improving patient access to referrals. The service encourages patients with an urgent medical need to contact NHS 111 either online or via telephone before attending A&E. It’s been highly successful - Hallen states that between 70 and 80 per cent of patients who contact 111 first are finding that speaking to a doctor or pharmacist is more appropriate than attending A&E.

The NHS is "a really wide family", Hallen says. "There's public and private working together in a really good, collective way. Our medicines and our machines from suppliers, we source our technology from suppliers with expertise according to what we need. Core to Cloud is one of the suppliers that has worked really closely with us on cybersecurity, and on developing security approaches and capabilities across our hospitals and sites. Together we’ve developed a blueprint over the last two years that we've rolled out across the country."

The average hospital will have hundreds of different IT systems for different clinical specialties, and as well as ensuring they are secure, Hallen states it is important that these systems are able to talk to each other. "When you take into account the complexity of the many systems or devices that a clinician might use, ranging from laptops to MRI scanners and ECG monitors, you've got to make sure those devices are really stable and secure, but also easy to access - you can't lock them away in a room. We worked with both Core to Cloud and Imprivata colleagues to develop applications that help us both secure and detect our systems."