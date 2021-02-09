Increasing corporate valuations with AI, RPA and automation

The benefits of automation can sometimes be communicated nebulously. In fact, automation technologies such as RPA can sometimes positive impact a company's valuation, as three industry experts describe.

Danilo McGarry is an automation industry thought leader, with extensive experience in the industry. “I’ve been doing this for about 15 years - before it was called automation,” he says. “I worked in many different industries - banking, oil and gas, healthcare - and I used to have my own consultancy firm as well. So I've been a client, a consultant, and I've also been an advisor to most of the automation companies out there today. So I understand the market well.“

That experience has convinced McGarry of the noticeable positive impact it can have on company valuations that stems from introducing automation technologies. “One way a company is valued is by taking the revenue of the company and times it by a valuation multiple that can be acquired from mergers and acquisitions (M&A) tables,” says McGarry. “The other way is by taking the EBITDA, the earnings of a company before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and then times that by a valuation multiple as well. That multiple is basically determined by the price other similar companies have been sold for in the past.” McGarry adds that “Without getting too technical valuation methods can include discounted cash flows (DCF) or earnings after tax multiplied by a P/E ratio too. Either way most valuation methods take revenues or bottom line earnings as the starting point to reach a company valuation value”.

Automation can have a noticeable impact on such valuation calculations, as McGarry explains. “If you have a successful client-facing automation programme helping you generate revenue, then that increases your revenue number, if you have a higher revenue to multiple by the same valuation multiple then that gives you a higher valuation end of the day. Also, if you’re looking at making savings in the company internally through automation, then your EBITDA will be healthier than it was before - both because you're helping the company save money and also getting more clients because of higher capacity.” The twin impact of savings and revenue generation make automation a no-brainer if it is done by a team that knows what they are doing. “No matter which way you slice it, if the automation program is successful, if it’s global, if it’s there to help the company and it’s run successfully, it can have an impact on the bottom or the top line – making potential impact on valuation. The only tricky element to this is tracking this positive impact back to automation itself. Many of automation's benefits are tangible but hard to measure given how involving such programs can be, because of this it is often nearly impossible for a large corporation to track all the benefits it brings effectively. Often the positive impact of automation is far greater than what can be tracked or measured on paper.”

Wayne Butterfield concurs, emphasising that automation can cut costs in other ways. “Reducing the number of errors that your organisation makes is another way you can cut costs. We offer many brilliant things in the workforce as human beings, but one of the things we don't offer is robotic consistency.”

Butterfield started in the automation space in 2010, while working at one of the UK’s largest telco firms, using the technology to create operational efficiencies and reducing external spend on Outsourcing. “Being an early adopter of any technology comes with its challenges, but also provides an opportunity to tread new ground, and innovate in the Enterprise. Butterfield is Global Head of Intelligent Automation Solutions at pure play automation firm ISG Automation. “We assist clients big and small on their automation journeys, usually starting with RPA, but not stopping there. Differentiated performance does need more than just technology, so we specialise in the people and process side too. Hyper automation technologies allow companies to scale in size, while keeping their people costs under control, as Butterfield explains. “With automation, you're looking to reduce costs, increase throughput and grow revenue, this trifecta is why Automation is valued so highly. Back in the day, RPA was called operational agility software - but now RPA is a globally accepted term,” he says.