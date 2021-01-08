Howard Kennedy: Defining digital in the legal sector

Howard Kennedy is a London-based, full-service law firm with a storied history stretching back to the late 19th century. Evolution has been key to its sustained success, adapting to overcome contemporary hurdles and act as a stabilising force for its diverse and international client base. When Tony McKenna joined the firm six months ago, he was thrust into the middle of perhaps the largest period of adaptation in recent memory, the COVID-19 outbreak and a now familiar quandary: how does business continue amid the countless disruptions caused by a pandemic?

As IT Director, it fell to McKenna and his colleague Jonathan Freedman, Howard Kennedy’s Head of Technology and Security and a company man with 16 years at the firm under his belt, to swiftly transform the way their lawyers worked together, and how they interacted with clients. The vision was simple: “business as usual, but not in the usual place”, a strap line that has become a mantra for the firm’s overarching digital transformation efforts and ambitions.

Howard Kennedy faces obstacles that will be familiar to every business this year: connecting a now dispersed, home-based workforce to one another and to their clients, and digitising the most vital business functions to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

On the communications front, Microsoft Teams has been implemented to keep the more than 400 lawyers and support staff connected. It was a crucial step in sustaining the organic collaborative environment of the office; Freedman reveals that more than 19,000 one-to-one calls were made between employees in the past 30 days alone. The transition was swift, in part thanks to Programme Horizon, an earlier initiative started by Freedman and his team in 2017 to spearhead the firm’s digital transformation.

“Programme Horizon was all about delivering a seamless integrated digital platform,” Freedman says. “But it’s very much aligned to the five strategy areas we’d like to achieve as a business. Essentially, we said, ‘this is how we’re going to use that technology to deliver what the business is trying to achieve’.”

The goal was to implement incremental changes and technology for purpose, rather than nebulous ‘innovation’. This process leads up to a defined transformation, avoiding what McKenna calls a “cathedral solution-type moment”, where staff are forced to adapt to an entirely new system all at once - a poor result for productivity and empowering employees. “Rather than a digital transformation - because we're a law firm this year, and we'll be a law firm next year - it's much more of a continuous improvement and that digital journey,” McKenna says. “It’s about taking specific problems and solving them with technology and processes and people, and actually delivering better value to the client.”