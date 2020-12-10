Henkel Adhesive Technologies: data-driven digital transformation

A passion for digital technology, and it’s power to drive business optimisation and operation excellence, underpins much of Dr Nick Miesen’s career. Miesen, who has more than 12 years’ experience in areas as diverse as aerospace, chemicals, supply chain and manufacturing, and fast-moving consumer goods, brought that experience to Henkel Adhesive Technologies at the start of this year. Since, he has been responsible for driving digital change in the organisation’s operations, supporting Smartfactory capabilities roll-out across the organisation and leading the company’s Global Digital Quality programme.

As one would expect, Miesen is well versed in the latest digital technologies. He is also a vocal proponent of the importance of perfecting the operational basics that underpin those technologies. “Looking retrospectively at the concept of digital transformation, particularly four or five years ago when I was working at AkzoNobel, there was a fair amount of hype around digital. That’s over,” he says. “Companies are realising there’s a lot of tough work in adopting digital strategies and that there’s no silver bullet. If your processes aren’t standardised and you don’t have the basics in place then worrying about the ‘sexy’ tech like AI or VR just won’t work - you’ll stay locked into the experimental phase.”

Miesen elaborates on the ‘digital backbone’. This refers to the infrastructure, strategies and processes in place that enable technology adoption to be maximised and bring operational excellence. “It’s really important to not be blinded by new innovations,” he states. “From my perspective, the foundation of any digital transformation is the people - I’d rather have 1,000 highly capable individuals trained in the basics than a couple of master coders. That strong foundation across the organisation lets you build out the entire decision making process, to properly analyse and problem solve and achieve the low hanging fruit first. There’s a bigger picture, of course, and a full strategy but only focusing on that just isn’t a sustainable approach to building operational excellence.”

In January this year Miesen joined Henkel Adhesive Technologies as Head of Digital Operations and was tasked to build on the digital work before within operations. Michael Merget, currently Head of Operations and Supply Chain, started a few years ago with the digital quality program. The business, which is a leading solutions provider for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings globally, was already in a strong position digitally, he says. “I found the business to be really advanced, and quite visionary in terms of that digital backbone I mentioned. We have a major programme finalising to consolidate all SAP systems and let us house all our data in a single system. That’s a great starting point for digital, and not something I’ve seen in other companies I’ve worked with.

“But, objectively, I saw very early on that there was the potential to do much more with the data,” he continues. “For example, there was a lot of data around introducing new platforms and systems, and some utilisation of that data. That’s really where I saw my role coming in - to take advantage of and build on the great work that has already been done, to bring in those low hanging fruits and build out the basics in the best way.”

Since joining Henkel, Miesen has led the company’s Global Digital Quality programme, which aims to predict and improve product quality; he has strategised, planned and deployed digital programmes and sought out opportunities to introduce new technologies to the business. “The high-level strategy is to build digital operations,” he says. “But, it’s important to be very clear on what that actually means.