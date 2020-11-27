Equinix and Omantel: Delivering world-class connectivity

Perched at the easterly edge of the Arabian Peninsula, where the Gulf meets the Indian Ocean, the Sultanate of Oman sits at the crossroads of Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Positioned as it is, Oman is uniquely suited to serve as an interconnection hub for the entire Middle East region, as well as the wider world beyond. “The positioning of Oman is excellent,” says Judith Gardiner , Vice President of Growth and Emerging Markets at Equinix .

Sohail Qadir , Vice President of the Wholesale Business Unit at Oman’s largest and leading telecom operator, Omantel , agrees. “This region is becoming highly connected,” he affirms. “Our location between Europe and Asia means that all the subsea cables that connect Asia to Europe, or Asia to Africa and so on, pass through the Middle East. We are becoming a hub for interconnection.”

In 2018, Omantel and Equinix embarked on a historic joint venture. Over the past couple of years, the data centre giant and Omani telecom leader have worked together to build a world-class, carrier-neutral data centre hub and international business exchange (IBX) in the city of Barka - just outside the Omani capital of Muscat. The facility, MC1, came online in early October of this year, with more than 23,600 square feet of colocation space and 725 cabinets for colocation hosting. Most importantly, the partnership has allowed Equinix to unite its global data centre network and extensive infrastructure expertise with Omantel’s strategically placed network of subsea cables to create the most highly connected telecom facility in the region. We sat down with Gardiner and Qadir to learn more about this unique partnership and what it means for the future of Oman as the connectivity nexus of the Middle East and beyond.

A digital revolution

As one of the world’s premier digital infrastructure companies, Equinix operates more than 220 colocation data centres in 26 countries globally. The Middle East, Gardiner explains, holds a great deal of promise for the company.

“The Middle East has proven to be one of the most exciting areas of cloud growth and cloud has quickly become a key factor in the region's digital transformation,” she says. “There's been rapid growth of the digital economy and it's really driven increased demand for global connectivity and hybrid multi cloud solutions. The increased use of cloud services and mobile devices are causing an exponential growth in the volume of data being stored and processed.” Gardiner adds that the expansion of the Middle East’s digital economy has also spurred the adoption of new applications and services using advanced analytics and machine learning, which are demanding greater performance. “They're really leading to a reshaping of the network compute and storage that is required for everything to function harmoniously,” she explains.