Computacenter: public sector technology transformation

“I think one of the best things about working with the public sector is that it really evokes a sense of mission,” says Jonathan Stern, Public Sector Director at IT services firm Computacenter. The necessity of that mission has only been reinforced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has refocused the public’s attention on the value of the public sector, in the form of the NHS and initiatives such as the Job Retention Scheme.

The pandemic, and the shift to remote working it has caused, has resulted in Computacenter scaling up its offering. “There’s been some pretty Herculean efforts to go from being in the middle of a Windows 10 deployment, to suddenly needing to transform the way in which we deliver service to the user and pivot towards delivering to individuals in their homes. The hours that were worked and the effort that was put in was quite remarkable.” Stern estimates that there are 300,000 key workers making use of its managed services, with over half a million critical national infrastructure customers across its customer base in the UK.

“Given that I was only a couple of months into the job proper, it was quite a baptism of fire,” says Stern. “It's quite humbling how Computacenter and my team stepped up to support that emergency handbrake turn to homeworking.” Enabling that has required a strong culture, as Stern emphasises. “Fundamentally, we're a people business. We're all about collaboration with our customers and our vendor partners to deliver technical solutions and outcomes to our customers.”

The company itself is the largest British IT services firm, combining its reseller heritage with a services business, from service desks to digital workplace, to networking security and public and hybrid IT. “We’re a unique company, from the longevity of our leadership, the fact that we're a British organization and despite our scale we have the ethos of a smaller, more agile business. We take complex technical and logistical challenges and turn them into commodity solutions, driving a competitive cost with a high quality of service”.

The work Computacenter does with the public sector is broad, with a focus on big customers such as central government departments - a process that started in 2013 with the securing of a relationship with the first major central government department. “We’ve been investing in our NHS business quite substantially and hiring more talent to help address NHS trusts on a regional basis, and a similar approach for police,” says Stern. “With Brexit coming downstream, there's a once in a generation opportunity to reimagine how government is structured and how to get the best value out of its supplier relationships. And the same might apply for the NHS. It's a highly fragmented environment, but you do wonder if a restructure could yield more coherent, larger entities with more control to deliver more predictable outcomes.”

Stern identifies an appetite to address legacy systems, which has only been accelerated by COVID-19. “Minimising the Public Sector’s reliance on aged IT solutions will unlock their potential to be more innovative and agile, which should lead to better public service outcomes, as well helping to mitigate cyber security threats.