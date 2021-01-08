Clear Channel International’s digital transformation

Ola Reppling holds the role of Chief Technology Officer at Clear Channel International, an out of home advertising and infrastructure business. The company has a heritage dating back over a century, and has a bold vision to create the future of media.

“We have 17 different markets in Europe,” says Reppling. “For over 100 years, we’ve been helping brands meet people on the move. As a result, the culture is very customer-driven and focuses on solving customer problems.”

In recent times, the aim has been to combine that heritage and experience with new technology into a cohesive whole. A large part of this is to integrate Clear Channel International’s markets together, as Reppling explains, “we’re bringing all territories together as a single cohesive team, with a shared vision, purpose and mission.”

As CTO, much of Reppling’s work has been in enabling that transition and unification, to place more integrated processing at Clear Channel’s core. One of the ways Reppling is doing this is by partnering with companies such as network solution provider Meraki. “With Meraki, we’re getting a real baseline of the right infrastructure,” he says. “We want to have SD-WAN and a proper network across all of Europe that we can rely on. Historically, we’ve had 17 different networks, and we had at least ten different data centres with varying degrees of different clouds.”

The cloud itself is another focus, but Reppling is conscious of getting the balance right between a cloud-first vision and he reality at hand. “We want to get rid of physical servers, but the reality is that some of our applications need them, so we still need to have data centres for those. That's why we’re working with CWL and Cloud Temple, to actually have a hybrid cloud approach alongside control over the data centres. CWL and Cloud Temple are helping us to make sure we have the ability to retire applications, refactor the ones that we can, and move towards the cloud.”

The company partners with Broadsign for the majority of advertising broadcast on digital screens. “Broadsign offers us a unified platform to deliver digital content. One of the biggest problems we have is organising the billions and billions of variations that come from selling six or ten-second slots for commercials across 15,000 digital screens, seven days a week. We generally steer away from promising individuals screens, in favour of focusing on a specific target audiences. If our customer asks to be able to reach 10 million people with a certain demographic, we need to be able to fulfil that - which we can with partners like Broadsign.”